Top Greek refiner says has enough fuel supplies for months

ATHENS, June 28 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum has enough fuel reserves to last for many months to meet market demand, and its refineries are operating normally, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Fears of disruptions and chaos in Greece have grown as Athens and its international creditors failed to agree on the terms of a cash-for-reforms deal, raising the prospect of Greece defaulting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams)