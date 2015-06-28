Top Greek refiner says has enough fuel supplies for months

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
ATHENS, June 28 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum has enough fuel reserves to last for many months to meet market demand, and its refineries are operating normally, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Fears of disruptions and chaos in Greece have grown as Athens and its international creditors failed to agree on the terms of a cash-for-reforms deal, raising the prospect of Greece defaulting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.