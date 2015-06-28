版本:
Piraeus Bank CEO says Greek banks will not open on Monday

ATHENS, June 28 Greek banks will be closed on Monday, the chief of Piraeus Bank said on Sunday, following a crisis meeting of top government and finance officials called to discuss the country's deepening financial crisis.

Asked, as he left the meeting of the Financial Stability Council, whether banks would open on Monday, Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Anthimos Thomopoulos, said: "No". (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

