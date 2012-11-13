UPDATE 3-EU, IMF clash over Greece revives debt crisis fears

* Euro zone, IMF clash over debt/GDP target times
* Euro zone finance ministers to meet again next week
* France sees bailout money flowing by end-Nov.
* Euro slides, safe haven German debt rises
By Jan Strupczewski and Annika Breidthardt
BRUSSELS, Nov 13 A public clash between Greece's
international lenders over how Athens can bring its debts down
to a sustainable level has reignited fears that Europe's
troubles could flare up anew.
Euro zone finance ministers suggested Greece, where the euro
zone debt crisis began, should be given until 2022 to lower its
debt to GDP ratio to 120 percent but International Monetary Fund
chief Christine Lagarde insisted the existing target of 2020
should remain, in an unusually public airing of disagreement.
Beneath her sharp exchange with Jean-Claude Juncker, who
chairs the Eurogroup of finance ministers, lies a rift over
whether euro zone governments need to write off some of Greece's
debt to them to make it manageable. IMF officials have pressed
for such a "haircut" while Germany, the biggest contributor to
euro zone bailout funds, has vehemently rejected it as illegal.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters on
Tuesday that the 2020 deadline was "a little too ambitious".
"There's a debate about a haircut for official creditors. On
that I will say, and most countries have said so in the past few
weeks, that that's legally not possible," he added.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has signalled she wants to keep
Greece in the euro zone but is determined to avoid losses for
German taxpayers before a general election in September 2013.
With so much stake, diplomats remain confident that a deal
will be done to release a 31.5-billion-euro tranche of bailout
money, which Athens urgently requires to avert bankruptcy.
But it is a way off yet.
Financial markets, which have been calmed by the European
Central Bank's pledge to buy euro zone government bonds to shore
up the currency bloc, took a dim view of the failure to agree.
The euro dipped to a two-month low against the dollar and
safe-haven German Bund futures rose to two-month highs.
"There seems to be quite a big difference of opinion between
the IMF and euro zone finance ministers ... but our view is
still that Greece won't leave the euro zone," Rabobank rate
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
Juncker said a further meeting of the 17-nation Eurogroup
would take place on Nov. 20 and officials said more negotiations
could be required the week after that to nail down a new deal.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told reporters
that bailout money should flow by the end of the month.
"Our objective is to reach an agreement in principle on Nov.
20 so that we can ... proceed to the disbursement of funds by
the end of this month," he said.
The euro later gained some poise after a German government
source said the euro zone could decide to bundle several
tranches together in a single transfer of roughly 44 billion
euros for Greece, to avoid stoking uncertainty with further
deliberations in the coming weeks and months.
But that cannot happen until the lenders reach a broader
agreement. The delay left Athens scrambling to meet a
5-billion-euro bond repayment deadline on Friday.
Greece sold 4.062 billion euros ($5.14 billion) of one- and
three-month treasury bills on Tuesday and while that sale was
insufficient to redeem the 5 billion, the debt agency will
accept additional non-competitive bids by Thursday, enabling it
to raise the full amount.
With Greece's overall debt pile set to hit 190 percent of
GDP next year, the IMF has set 120 percent as the target, saying
that anything much above that is not sustainable, given Greece's
low growth prospects and high external borrowing requirements.
"All avenues in order to reduce debt on Greece are being
explored and will continue to be explored in the coming days,"
Lagarde said.
NUMBERS GAME
If the IMF, which is concerned to avoid damage to its own
integrity, were to walk away from the Greek bailout, the euro
zone would have to contribute extra funds and its reputation in
financial markets could be severely damaged. Equally, if the IMF
were to back down, its authority would be diminished.
The euro zone ministers did agree on Monday to give Greece
two more years to make the spending cuts demanded of it but by
doing so they face an extra funding bill of around 33 billion
euros, according to a document prepared for the meeting.
A target was set in March for Greece to achieve a primary
surplus of 4.5 percent of GDP in 2014. That will now be moved to
2016, giving Athens some breathing space to temper a deep
recession that is to all intents and purposes a depression.
Despite Greece approving a tough 2013 budget on Sunday,
which it hoped would meet conditions for the release of the next
tranche of emergency loans under its second bailout programme,
Lagarde said more work was needed to cement the budget
measures.
"There will be a few, only a few, additional prior actions
to be verified in the coming days," she said.
Loans have been held up since Athens, which has received two
bailout packages from the euro zone and IMF, went off-track with
promised reforms and budget cuts, partly as a result of holding
two elections in the space of three months earlier this year.
Until the bailout money flows, Greece is issuing short-term
paper to keep itself afloat, although the government owes
suppliers increasing amounts. Its debt agency expressed
confidence that the 5-billion-euro issue maturing on Nov. 16
will be fully funded.
Three officials told Reuters that the "troika" of
international institutions - the EU, IMF and ECB - had concluded
that Greece's debt burden will fall only to 144 percent of gross
domestic product in 2020 and roughly 10 percentage points lower
two years later if current policies do not change.
To get the higher figure down to 120 percent of GDP requires
lopping the best part of 50 billion euros of Greece's debt pile.
Among the new instruments under consideration to reduce
Greek debt are the removal of the 150-basis-point interest above
financing costs on 53 billion euros of bilateral government
loans to Greece, and lengthening the maturity of the loans.
Greece may also borrow from the euro zone bailout fund to
buy back its privately held debt, of which there is 50-60
billion euros, taking advantage of the deep discount it trades
at to save money on redemptions and interest payments.
"It may be that we take some measures to reduce interest
rates that will have an immediate effect on the budget,"
Schaeuble said. "Apart from that, we expect that the problems
will be solved within the financial framework of the second
programme by allowing more time with additional measures."