Troika inspectors to put return Greek visit on hold, officials say

* Troika's visit to Greece put on hold for now
* Greek government rejects more austerity measures
* Athens says still expects visit next week
* EU, IMF, ECB want 2 bln euros budget hole closed
By Martin Santa and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Oct 31 International inspectors are
set to put on hold a trip to Athens because they have been
unable to bridge differences with Greece over how to close a 2
billion euro hole in its 2014 budget, euro zone officials said.
A team of officials from the IMF, the European Commission
and the European Central Bank - the Troika - visits Athens
regularly to check on progress on its bailout commitments and to
decide whether to release the next tranche of loans.
Greek government officials said they were expecting them to
come next week as scheduled.
"There are growing differences between Athens and the
Troika," one euro zone official said, adding that the planned
trip was, for now, on ice.
"The Greeks are saying: 'We are doing enough', and the
Troika says they need new steps to close the budget," he said.
Greece has been kept afloat by a financial lifeline from the
euro zone and the International Monetary Fund since 2010, with
240 billion euros ($330.5 billion) of loans granted in exchange
for spending cuts and reforms.
Troika inspectors, who began the current inspection in
September, had initially been expected back in Athens at the end
of October. Greek officials said last week the inspectors would
return on Nov.4 to resume the audit.
"Nothing has changed, we are expecting them early next week
as planned," a senior Greek government official said.
After a six-year recession that wiped out 40 percent of
household disposable incomes and sent unemployment soaring to
almost 28 percent, Greeks are saying they can take no more.
The coalition government is rejecting any across-the-board
wage cuts or tax increases, arguing it deserves some slack after
delivering the biggest budget deficit reduction ever recorded in
the euro zone.
Greece's president said bluntly his country would not yield
to pressure from foreign lenders to impose more austerity.
"No one is going because no one wants them (the Troika)
there," a second euro zone official said.
MEASURE FOR MEASURE
Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras has rejected any
new tax increases and across-the-board wage or pension cuts but
said there was instead scope for "targeted" spending cuts and
"structural measures" to plug any fiscal gaps.
Some new measures will have to be taken for Athens to make
the 2014 budget work, officials said.
Since the decision was made in mid-2012, by EU leaders led
by Germany, that Greece must remain part of the euro zone, the
assumption has been that any disagreements will be solved.
"The Troika is talking about 2 billion euros. Greece is
talking about closing all of that through better control of
social security contributions. They say no more measures," a
senior euro zone official said.
"The solution is new measures. It will of course happen. It
is a matter of miscommunication to their own public."
The first euro zone official said there was still time to
sort things out because Greece would only really need the money
from the next tranche of loans in February.
After euro zone finance ministers met earlier this month,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the meetings, said they would
review progress in December or January.
According to one source close to the talks, the Troika has
yet to be convinced that Athens can deliver on a series of
reform benchmarks it had promised to implement by end-September
but which remain unfulfilled.
These are the so-called "prior actions" Athens needs to
complete to qualify for its next scheduled bailout instalment of
over 1 billion euros.
Greece and its lenders are particularly at odds over the
future of LARCO, Hellenic Vehicle Industry and Hellenic Defence
Systems, three loss-making state companies with 2,100 workers
which cost taxpayers about 150 million euros a year.
The government has yet to prepare its two biggest water
companies, EYDAP and Thessaloniki Water, for
privatisation by settling all the arrears that municipalities
owe them.
And it must also convince lenders it will meet a target to
put 12,500 civil servants in a so-called "mobility scheme" of
forced transfers or dismissals and fire another 4,000 by the end
of the year.
The target for Athens is a primary surplus of 1.6 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) for next year. The government
believes it could fall short of that target only by 500 million
euros, rather than the 2 billion predicted by the Troika.
Greek authorities say a growing economy is the only way to
reduce the country's debt, which stands at about 320 billion
euros or 175 percent of its GDP. The Troika holds almost 80
percent of that debt.