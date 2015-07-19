Greek banks ready to open Monday, expect long queues

* Greek banks to reopen but restrictions to stay
* Bankers expect long queues but no big problems
* Some VAT rises to take effect
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, July 19 Greek banks expect long queues
but no major problems when they reopen on Monday for the first
time in three weeks, although withdrawals will still be limited
and capital controls will remain, senior banking officials said
on Sunday.
The cautious reopening of the banks, and an increase in
value added tax on restaurant food and public transport from
Monday, are aimed at restoring trust inside and outside Greece
after an aid-for-reforms deal last week averted bankruptcy.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is trying to turn a corner
after bailout terms he reluctantly accepted prompted a rebellion
in his leftist Syriza party.
He sacked party rebels in a government reshuffle on Friday
and is seeking a swift start to talks on the bailout accord with
European partners and the IMF before elections which Interior
Minister Nikos Voutsis said were likely in September or October.
The government on Saturday issued a decree ordering the
lenders to pull up their shutters on Monday after they were
closed on June 29 to prevent the system collapsing as
withdrawals skyrocketed over worries on Greece's debt crisis.
The head of Greece's banking association Louka Katseli urged
Greeks, who will be able to withdraw 420 euros a week at once
instead of just 60 euros a day, to put their money back.
"Tomorrow when the banks reopen and normality is restored,
let's all help our economy. If we take our money out of chests
and from our homes - where they are not safe in any case - and
we deposit them in the banks, we will strengthen the liquidity
of the economy," she told Skai television on Sunday.
Sigmar Gabriel, economy minister of Germany, the biggest
contributor to eurozone bailouts, said the deal could succeed
where previous ones failed because the European Union now
emphasises growth and investment rather than just austerity.
It would depend on reforms being enacted and "convincing the
population that this is a path that allows Greece to assert
itself rather than becoming a permanent alms-receiver," he said
in extracts from a television interview.
French President Francois Hollande, who pushed hard for a
deal, said the Greek crisis had weakened Europeans' faith in the
European project and revived calls for the creation of a euro
zone government.
"What threatens us is not an excess of Europe but its
insufficiency," Hollande wrote in an op-ed in the Journal du
Dimanche weekly newspaper.
DEPOSIT BOXES
The deal struck at a euro zone summit last week allowed the
European Central Bank to top up emergency credit lines which the
Greek banking sector needs to survive.
"The banks are ready to open and we don't expect any major
problems on Monday," an official at the Central Bank of Greece
told Reuters.
As well as getting a weekly limit instead of a daily one,
customers will also be able to access their safety deposit boxes
and withdraw money without a credit card.
Deposit boxes are not affected by the capital restrictions
and clients can therefore take whatever they want from them,
bank officials said. But restrictions on transfers abroad and
other capital controls remain in place.
"The banks are ready and they will open all their branches
on Monday," a senior official at Piraeus Bank,
Greece's second-largest bank by assets, told Reuters.
"There might be queues because many people will want to
withdraw money from their deposit boxes."
One official at EFG Eurobank, the country's
third-largest bank by assets, said the bank was expecting long
queues in the first two or three days.
"We might have some minor problems with bank cheques that
have expired in the last two weeks, but this is something that
the government should decide on," the official said.
Acceptance of the bailout terms that allowed for the banks
to reopen marked a turnaround for Tsipras after months of
difficult talks and a referendum that rejected a less stringent
deal proposed by the lenders. But opinion polls suggest the
prime minister's popularity remains high.
The VAT increases that will come into force from Monday are
among a series of reforms demanded by creditors, many of whom
have expressed doubt the government would keep its promises.
(Additional reporting by Costas Pitas in Athens and Michelle
Martin in Berlin; writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by
Philippa Fletcher)