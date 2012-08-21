Greek PM hosts Eurogroup chief, begins lobbying effort

* Greek PM hosts Eurogroup chief Juncker
* Expected to broach idea of bailout extension
* Greece yet to complete 11.5 bln euro net savings plan
By Deepa Babington
ATHENS, Aug 22 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras kicks off a European charm offensive on Wednesday with
talks to persuade euro zone chief Jean-Claude Juncker that the
debt-laden nation has the will to ram through unpopular reforms
and deserves more time to do it.
With cash coffers running empty and renewed talk of a Greek
euro zone exit without more aid, Samaras is under pressure to
convince European leaders that Greece has finally mustered the
political courage to fulfill pledges under its latest bailout.
Juncker, the most influential European policymaker to visit
Athens since Samaras's conservative-led government took power in
June, is expected to bluntly tell Samaras that Greece must carry
out promised cuts and that little room for leeway exists.
That message is likely to be hammered home again to the
Greek leader when he travels to Berlin on Friday to meet German
Chancelor Angela Merkel and to Paris a day later for talks with
French President Francois Hollande.
Days after being elected, Samaras's government promised he
would embark on a European tour to seek two more years to hit
targets under Greece's 130-billion euro bailout from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund.
But faced with the reality of a messy bankruptcy without
further aid, the government has since toned down its rhetoric on
the issue and now expects to only broach the idea during talks
this week rather than formally requesting it.
"We must first re-establish our relationship with European
partners that has been seriously damaged," said a government
official, who spoke on condition he not be identified. "This is
most crucial. Talking about certain parameters then comes at a
second stage."
European paymaster Germany, where patience over Greece has
worn thin, has already said it will not soften its demands from
the twice-bailed out country.
WRANGLING OVER CUTS
Key to restoring credibility will be Greece's attempt to
push through 11.5 billion euros of cuts over the next two years
as demanded under the bailout - which Samaras's administration
has yet to fully piece together after weeks of wrangling.
Samaras and his moderate leftist and Socialist allies have
broadly agreed on the measures, but the government is still
struggling to nail down the final cuts amid howls of protest
over plans to slash pensions and put civil servants in a
so-called labour reserve before laying them off.
"We are trying to find the best possible mix and a fair
distribution of pensions. We also have to protect those getting
very low pensions," a finance ministry official said. "A second
issue we continue to work on is the labour reserve."
Because salary and pension cuts will lead to lower tax
revenues, the government will have to find 13.5 billion euros in
nominal savings to achieve its 11.5 billion target, the official
said. Parties have identified 10.8 billion in cuts so far.
The measures will be presented for approval to the troika of
European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund lenders due back in Athens early next month for a final
verdict on whether to keep money flowing to Greece.
After his election victory in June averted fears of an
imminent Greek euro zone exit, Samaras won a positive initial
reception from European governments. A Reuters poll last week
showed a growing number of economists now believe Greece will
remain in the euro zone.
But the debt-stricken country is hugely off track from
targets under its bailout and EU officials expect a further debt
restructuring will be likely - with the cost falling on the
European Central Bank and euro zone governments.
Greece blames the slippage on a deeper than expected
recession that is now in its fifth year and which Athens has
likened to America's "Great Depression". Nearly one out of four
Greeks are jobless, and thousands of businesses have shuttered
since the sovereign debt crisis exploded in 2009.