Greece needs more time for reforms, PM Samaras tells paper

BERLIN Aug 21 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras wants international lenders to give his indebted country more time to complete reforms that have been demanded as a condition for financial aid, he told Germany's Bild newspaper.

Samaras, who meets Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday and French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel later this week, said that would help Greece return to growth. "All we want is a bit of 'air to breathe' to get the economy running and to increase state income. More time does not automatically mean more money," he told Bild newspaper's Wednesday edition.

