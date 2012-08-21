Greece needs more time for reforms, PM Samaras tells paper

BERLIN Aug 21 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras wants international lenders to give his indebted country
more time to complete reforms that have been demanded as a
condition for financial aid, he told Germany's Bild newspaper.
Samaras, who meets Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker on
Wednesday and French President Francois Hollande and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel later this week, said that would help
Greece return to growth. "All we want is a bit of 'air to
breathe' to get the economy running and to increase state
income. More time does not automatically mean more money," he
told Bild newspaper's Wednesday edition.