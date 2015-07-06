WRAPUP 8-Germany, France press Greece to make fast, credible proposals

(Adds idea of bridge funding)
* Merkel, Hollande urge Tsipras to move fast
* Tsipras calls Merkel, promises new Greek proposals on
Tuesday
* Varoufakis resigns, saying euro zone peers forced him out
* ECB maintains tight grip on Greek banks
* Tsipras calls Juncker, Hollande
By Julien Ponthus and Lefteris Papadimas
PARIS/ATHENS, July 6 France and Germany told
Greece on Monday to come up with serious proposals in order to
restart financial aid talks, a day after Greeks voted
overwhelmingly to reject more austerity.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande, the euro zone's most powerful leaders, said
Athens must move quickly if it wants to secure a cash-for-reform
deal with creditors and avoid crashing out of the single
currency.
Raising the pressure on Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
before a euro zone summit on Tuesday, the European Central Bank
(ECB) decided to keep a tight grip on funding to Greek banks.
By voting decisively against tough bailout conditions, as
Tsipras had urged them to do, Greeks have strengthened his
negotiating hand. But the crisis remains acute, with the
country's banks already closed for more than a week to avoid a
massive outflow of money that could lead to their collapse.
Only emergency support from the ECB is keeping the banks
afloat and saving Greece from a chaotic euro exit that would
inflict more pain on its people and gravely damage the currency,
the strongest symbol of the EU's drive for an "ever closer
union" on a continent once ravaged by two world wars.
In a warning shot to the banks, the ECB raised the amount of
collateral they must post for any loans. The move does not
affect the lenders right away, but served as a reminder that
their fate lies in its hands.
In a sign that Athens is keen to seek a new deal, Greece's
combative finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, resigned,
apparently under pressure from other euro zone finance ministers
who did not want him as a negotiating partner.
Tsipras had earlier promised Merkel that Greece would bring
a proposal for a deal to Tuesday's summit, a Greek official
said. It was unclear how much it would differ from other
proposals rejected in the past.
Late on Monday, the prime minister's office said Tsipras had
spoken with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and
Hollande. His office did not provide details about the
conversations.
After talks with Hollande earlier in the day in Paris,
Merkel said, "We say very clearly that the door for talks
remains open and the meeting of euro zone leaders tomorrow
should be understood in this sense."
But, she added, the requirements were not in place at the
moment to start negotiations about a concrete euro zone bailout
fund programme.
A German finance ministry official dismissed the idea that
Berlin would be willing to concede some debt relief to Athens, a
position that Tsipras' government has long sought.
But an ECB governing council member, Ewald Nowotny, held out
the possibility of bridge funding for Greece while a new bailout
programme is being negotiated. "Whether it's possible is
something that has to be discussed," he told Austrian state TV.
Hollande said, "It's now up to the government of Alexis
Tsipras to offer serious, credible proposals so that this can be
turned into a programme which gives a long-term perspective,
because Greece needs a long-term perspective in the euro zone
with stable rules, as the euro zone itself does."
NOT MUCH TIME
Hollande stressed that there was not much time left, while
Merkel urged Greece to put proposals on the table this week.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Greece must accept deep
reforms if it wants to remain in the euro.
He told his parliament that creditors had no plans to draft
a new proposal after the "No" vote and Greece had to come up
with a new proposal ahead of Tuesday's summit.
"They must make a decision, this evening or tonight, what
they are going to do," Rutte said. If the Greeks went to
Brussels demanding changes because they felt supported by the
"No" vote and refused reforms "then I think it is over".
After the Greek 'No' vote, gloomy officials in Brussels and
Berlin said a Greek exit from the currency area now looked ever
more likely.
But they also said talks to avert it would be easier without
Varoufakis, an avowed "erratic Marxist" economist who infuriated
fellow euro zone finance ministers with his casual style and
indignant lectures. He had campaigned for Sunday's 'No' vote,
accusing Greece' creditors of "terrorism".
His sacrifice suggested Tsipras was determined to try to
reach a last-ditch compromise with European leaders.
Greece's political leaders, more accustomed to screaming
abuse at each other in parliament, issued an unprecedented joint
statement after a day of talks at the president's office backing
efforts to reach a deal with creditors.
They called for immediate steps to reopen banks and said any
deal must address debt sustainability - code for reducing
Athens' crushing debt - but gave no hint of concessions from the
Greek side towards its creditors' demands for deep spending cuts
and far-reaching reforms of pensions and labour markets.
The chief negotiator in aid talks with international
creditors, Euclid Tsakalotos, a soft-spoken academic economist,
was appointed finance minister.
To win any new deal, Greece will have to overcome deep
distrust among partners, above all Germany, Greece's biggest
creditor and the EU's biggest economy, where public opinion has
hardened in favour of cutting Greece loose from the euro.
DEFIANCE
While jubilant Greeks celebrated their national gesture of
defiance late into the night, there was gloom in Brussels.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said
there was no easy way out of the crisis and the referendum
result had widened the gap between Greece and other euro zone
countries.
An EU source said barring some major Greek concession, euro
zone leaders were more likely to discuss on Tuesday how to cope
with a Greek exit, and how to reinforce the remaining currency
union, than any new aid programme for Athens.
While France and Italy have emphasised the importance of
more talks, a big majority of the 19 euro zone governments
favour taking a hard line with Greece, diplomats said, and
Germans are running out of patience.
Merkel's vice chancellor, Social Democrat Sigmar Gabriel,
told a news conference, "If Greece wants to stay in the euro,
the Greek government must quickly make a substantive offer that
goes beyond its willingness thus far."
The Greek bank association chief said an eight-day-old bank
closure that has crippled the economy would continue on Tuesday
and Wednesday and the daily cash machine withdrawal limit of 60
euros would be maintained. There were long lines at ATMs, where
20-euro banknotes have largely run out.
In a sign of mounting preoccupation at the country's
financial state, Tsipras told ECB President Mario Draghi during
a phone call on Monday that there was an immediate need to lift
the capital controls.
"BRAVE CHOICE"
After five years of economic crisis and mass unemployment,
Greek electors voted 61.3 percent 'No' to the bailout conditions
already rejected by their radical leftist government, casting
Greece into uncharted territory.
"You made a very brave choice," Tsipras said in a televised
address as jubilant supporters filled Athens' central Syntagma
Square to celebrate the act of defiance towards Europe's
political and financial establishment.
The euro slid against the dollar after the setback for
Europe's monetary union, and European shares and bonds took a
hit when markets opened after the weekend. But the losses were
contained and there was no sign of serious contagion to other
weaker euro zone sovereigns.
Analysts with several international banks said a "Grexit"
from the euro zone was now their most likely scenario.
EU officials said it would be hard to give Greece easier
terms, as its economy has plunged back into recession since
Tsipras' Syriza party won power in January. Public finances were
now in far worse condition than when the rejected bailout deal
was put together.
But in Athens, citizens were unrepentant at their vote.
"I voted 'No' to austerity; I want this torture to end,"
said Katerina Sarri, 42, a mother of two.
