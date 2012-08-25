Greek situation must be addressed quickly -Hollande

PARIS Aug 25 Europe must take a decision
quickly on the future of Greece once the troika report from the
European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund is completed in October, French President Francois
Hollande said on Saturday.
Hollande and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras both told
reporters after a meeting in Paris that Greece must remain in
the euro zone.
"On the European side, we are waiting for the troika
report... Once we have this report, once the commitments ... are
confirmed, Europe has to do what it has to do," Hollande said.
"We've been facing this question for 2-1/2 years, there's no
time to lose, there are commitments to reaffirm on both sides,
decisions to take, and the sooner the better, that means after
the troika report at the European summit in October."