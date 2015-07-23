RPT-Greek motorists take a chance on insurance as crisis bites

(Repeats story first published on July 22, text unchanged)
By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
ATHENS, July 22 Dimitris, a 31-year-old who
delivers souvlaki in Athens, mounts up and rides off into the
whizzing traffic of the Greek capital, his battered motorbike
one of around a million uninsured vehicles on the streets of
Greece.
According to the European Road Safety Observatory, Greeks
admit to dangerous driving more than any other Europeans and
road fatality levels are the highest on the continent. Numbers
of insured drivers are low, however.
Costas Bertsias, spokesman for Auxiliary Fund Insurance of
Liability, a guarantee fund for claims on accidents involving
uninsured drivers, said 15 percent of vehicles in Greece are
uninsured, the highest level in Europe.
"Today the numbers of uninsured vehicles are increasing by
the day," he said.
Like many Greeks on low incomes, Dimitris, who declined to
give his family name because he was worried about being fined,
is being squeezed from every side and cuts down wherever he can.
"Yes I haven't insured my motorbike, how can I? I'm paid
only the basic salary and I have to foot my rent bill and feed
my son," he says. "And of course I can't just keep the motorbike
off the streets. I would lose my job."
An increase in tax on vehicle insurance from 10 to 15
percent passed by parliament last week as part of the latest
bailout package agreed by the government in Athens to shore up
Greece's tottering finances is unlikely to help.
"This can only be a deterrent to people insuring their
vehicles," says Ioannis Votsaridis, chief executive of Interlife
Insurance, one of Greece's top insurers, who says the industry
is already facing a huge drop in demand after years of
recession.
He said Interlife had absorbed the cost of the latest tax
increase instead of passing it on to customers and has tried to
react by offering a broader range of contracts.
"We have even offered insurance contracts for a few days'
duration," he said. "But don't be fooled by our healthy
performance, the insurance industry has lost more than 1 billion
euros of turnover in the last few years."
According to the most recent figures from industry
association Insurance Europe, motor vehicle premiums in Greece
dropped by 13.3 percent between 2012 and 2013, by far the
sharpest fall of any country in Europe.
As the numbers of uninsured drivers has grown, the burden on
other drivers has grown sharply, saddling the insurance system
with more debt and adding to the length of time it takes claims
to be settled.
"Today, drivers have to wait for at least a year to a
year-and-a-half to get their payments," said Bertsias.
He said the fund's liabilities amounted to around 500
million euros, 10 times the level of the annual funding it gets
from a six percent levy on insurance premiums.
In theory, laws exist that would allow a comparison of motor
vehicle registry data and insurance data should be able to
pinpoint uninsured drivers, potentially bringing in up to 100
million euros to government coffers, he said.
"The only problem with this law is that... it's not
implemented," he said.
