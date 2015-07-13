Euro zone investment horizon cloudier, even with Greek deal

| LONDON, July 13
LONDON, July 13 Europe's discordant leaders
snatched a deal on Monday that might just avert Greece's euro
exit, but global investors' faith in the durability of the
single currency has been tested yet again.
Even assuming parliamentary approval for the pact is
navigated successfully, investment firms are having to examine
what six months of squabbling mean for the soundness of the euro
and regional assets.
To be sure, many funds stuck doggedly to the assumption that
Greece's leftist government and its increasingly exasperated
creditors would find a last-minute resolution -- an approach
vindicated on Monday, even if nerves were jangling.
Many now hope the issue can be put to rest for a while,
allowing markets to focus on the euro zone's recovery and other
pressing global events from Shanghai to Washington.
Yet the spectacle on Saturday of Europe's largest economy
Germany arguing for the 'temporary exit' of a member state
crystallised what many investors have suspected over five
crisis-filled years: that membership of the euro is not as
irreversible as its founders insisted.
How euro securities price that new reality is critical and
will depend largely on how much of it is already accounted for.
"Europe is clearly weaker than it was, more vulnerable than
it was," said Paul Lambert, fund manager and head of currency at
Insight Investment. "The step back is that it's now clear to
everybody that it's possible for a country to leave the euro."
If that is the case, long-term borrowing costs for the most
indebted governments, still 3-4 times higher than before the
credit crisis, may never compress fully again, with some
currency redenomination risk embedded even at the margins.
They may also become more volatile once the European Central
Bank ends its bond-buying programme next year. That could exact
an economic cost for a region that can ill-afford lost growth.
Christophe Donay, strategist at Switzerland's Pictet Wealth
Management, said the balance of the euro's political engines
still felt wrong and the divide between 'rigorists' led by
Germany and 'solidarists' led by France looked wider than ever.
"This schizophrenia in the euro zone will continue to create
tensions over fiscal and crisis management," said Donay,
assigning a 45 percent chance of an eventual euro zone break up.
Others fear a persistent credibility deficit in the eyes of
non-euro investors.
"From the outside the whole process looks chaotic. Every
American must doubt the sanity of the European decision-making
processes," said Hendrik Leber, managing partner of
Frankfurt-based ACATIS Investment. "Strict rules are broken. The
biggest sinner gets the biggest attention. A multitude of
voices."
"European government bonds will be watched more carefully
than ever before, which results in a much stronger market-driven
discipline on debtor nations," Leber added.
NERVE HELD
For many fund managers, bond markets' relative calm during
this latest episode does at least show the institutional buffers
and anti-contagion backstops put in place since 2012 are robust.
But even they bemoan the extent to which political
brinkmanship, with the attendant risk of a policy accident, is
still required to make serious inroads on reform.
"This highlights what we have learned already ... that the
euro project is incomplete and needs to be at some stage
completed seriously," said Geraud Charpin, portfolio manager at
BlueBay Asset Management. "Today, there is a bigger risk that
the euro project will crumble."
Markets rallied briskly on Monday as news emerged that an
agreement to keep Greece in the bloc had been struck, with euro
zone stocks up about 1.8 percent from Friday and about 9 percent
higher than their lows of last week.
That brought them back to levels of June 26, just before
Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras called a referendum on
bailout terms.
Yield premiums paid by southern European governments over
Germany fell to some of their lowest levels in two months, while
the euro traipsed around recent price ranges just above $1.10.
"The new news is that for the time being the Greek situation
is manageable and markets are re-rating equities modestly
higher," said Andrew Milligan, head of strategy at Standard Life
Investments, adding "the euro zone is still vulnerable".
Some feel blue chip stocks should be relatively immune to
even the long-term euro rethink. "The future of Siemens and BASF
are hardly influenced by the Greek drama," said Leber at ACATIS.
There was also caution about reading too much into the
political theatre. "We should not overemphasise the headlines
and under emphasise the substance," said Joe Di Censo, Managing
Director, Fundamental Fixed Income at Blackrock.
Other investment firms preferred to look at the positives
from this weekend's fractious summit.
"The euro area will come out stronger than before because it
has remained true to its reform beliefs. Greece had to back
down," Generali Investments' head of tactical asset allocation
Klaus Wiener said.
"This should make clear to opposition movements in other
countries that there is no escape from the structural reform
necessities a common currency area brings about."
Iain Stealey, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset
Management, said the deal proved there is a strong commitment to
keep Europe together and did not alter his fund's position.
"We're very impressed with how Europe is recovering. We've
been even more impressed with how it's reacted to Greece,"
Stealey said. "The ECB have done a very good job of ring-fencing
Greece. We're pretty happy with those assets and it feels a bit
better this morning."
