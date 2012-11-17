版本:
Euro zone, IMF making progress on Greece - Eurogroup's Juncker

BIELEFELD, Germany Nov 17 Euro zone governments and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are making progress in solving their row over how to make Greece's debt manageable, Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters on Saturday.

"I expect us to go the rest of the distance with the IMF," Juncker said on the sidelines of a speech in north-western Germany.

"We are working intensively on a compromise with the IMF on Greece and are making progress," he told Reuters, adding it remained to be seen how much the differences had been narrowed by Tuesday when a meeting of European finance ministers takes place.

