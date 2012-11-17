Euro zone, IMF making progress on Greece - Eurogroup's Juncker

BIELEFELD, Germany Nov 17 Euro zone governments
and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are making progress in
solving their row over how to make Greece's debt manageable,
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters on
Saturday.
"I expect us to go the rest of the distance with the IMF,"
Juncker said on the sidelines of a speech in north-western
Germany.
"We are working intensively on a compromise with the IMF on
Greece and are making progress," he told Reuters, adding it
remained to be seen how much the differences had been narrowed
by Tuesday when a meeting of European finance ministers takes
place.