UPDATE 1-Euro zone, IMF make progress on Greece- Juncker

By Matthias Inverardi
BIELEFELD, Germany Nov 17 Euro zone governments
and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are making headway in
settling a row over how to make Greece's debt manageable,
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Saturday.
"I expect us to go the rest of the distance with the IMF,"
Juncker told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in
north-western Germany.
"We are working intensively on a compromise with the IMF on
Greece and are making progress," he said, adding it remained to
be seen how much the differences had been narrowed by Tuesday's
meeting of euro zone finance ministers and the IMF.
The dispute is holding up the release of 31 billion euros
($39.39 billion) in emergency loans needed to keep Greece
afloat.
Greece's international lenders agreed on Monday to give
Athens two more years to make the cuts demanded of it but the
euro zone and IMF clashed over a longer-term target to shrink
the country's debt, reigniting fears of bankruptcy.
IMF officials have argued that some writedown of Greek debt
for euro zone governments is necessary to make Greece solvent
but Germany, the biggest contributor to the bloc's bailout
funds, rejects the idea of taking a loss on its Greek debt
holdings, arguing it would be illegal.
Several leading German economists called for a "haircut" for
Greece in an article to be published in Welt am Sonntag.
"A haircut for Greece is unavoidable," said Clemens Fuest,
designated head of the ZEW economic think tank. "The question is
no longer whether but when this step will come."
Peter Bofinger, on the German government's panel of economic
advisers, said there was no alternative. "Without such a move,
the country won't get back on its feet," he told the paper.
The IMF also disagrees with an idea from euro zone finance
ministers to give Greece until 2022, rather than 2020, to lower
its debt to gross domestic product ratio to 120 percent.
Juncker also took aim at Austria, Germany and the southern
German state of Bavaria on Saturday for suggesting that a Greek
exit from the euro zone was looming.
"Threats in the Austrian, German or Bavarian language that
Greece will soon leave the euro zone do not do Greece any good,"
he said in his speech. "We must show solidarity with Greece and
watch our words."
Some politicians from Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition
partners, the Free Democrats (FDP) and Bavarian Christian Social
Union (CSU), have again sharpened their rhetoric against Greece
as fears grow about a new flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis.
On Saturday Deutsche Bank co-chief Juergen
Fitschen warned at a conference that "we are still in the middle
of the crisis, we are not through it yet."
Merkel's opposition Social Democrat (SPD) challenger in next
year's election, Peer Steinbrueck, said at the same conference
when markets realised that announcements made by European Union
leaders in the summer would not be implemented "the carousel
will start turning again."
However, Juncker said the European Central Bank had helped
to calm euro zone nerves with its pledge to buy up debt from
states such as Spain and Italy and their lower borrowing costs.