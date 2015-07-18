GREECE LATEST-Greek banks to open Monday but restrictions remain

July 18 Following is the latest news on Greece's debt crisis. All times are in GMT.

Saturday

1149 - Greece said banks will re-open on Monday with slightly relaxed withdrawal limits but bans on foreign transfers and other capital controls will remain in place.

0901 - New ministers in Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' government were sworn in after a reshuffle expelled dissidents from his cabinet and began a new phase of negotiations for a third bailout package.

Friday

1848- Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said that negotiations with Greece on a third bailout programme must be balanced and aimed at both keeping spending in check and fostering growth.

1619 - The head of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem said he was "certain" there would be problems with Greece in the years to come after the euro zone's bailout fund decided to open talks with Greece on a third bailout programme.

1607 - The European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's bailout fund, decided formally to open negotiations with Greece on a third bailout programme that could total 86 billion euros ($93.3 billion) over three years, the fund said in a statement.

1430 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said he hoped that a three-year bailout programme could be agreed with Greece within a few weeks and added that debt restructuring would be a feature of such talks.

1231 - Dozens of Athens residents flee their homes as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burn through woodland around the capital, compounding the problems facing the government.

1156 - German lawmakers give go ahead for the euro zone to negotiate a third bailout, heeding a warning from Chancellor Angela Merkel that the alternative was chaos. But 60 member's of Merkel's conservatives vote against.

1050- Austria's parliament gives its government mandate to open negotiations on a new bailout for Greece

0938 - German finance ministry spokesman says no deadline for negotiations on third Greek aid package, talking about at least weeks

0930 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says debt haircut is ruled out under European law.

0817 - Merkel says "time out" for Greece was not doable

0619 - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin reaffirms Paris' view that Greece needs debt relief

0545 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde says Fund ready to participate in what she calls a "complete" package for Greece

(Compiled by Keith Weir)