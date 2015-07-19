GREECE LATEST-Greek judges drop felony charge against stats chief

July 18 Following is the latest news on Greece's
debt crisis. All times are in GMT.
Sunday
1533 - Greek judicial authorities dropped a felony charge
against the head of the country's statistics agency, putting an
end to an investigation into accusations that he artificially
inflated the country's debt figures, a court official said.
1445 - Germany's Merkel says can talk about changing
maturities on debt and lowering interest for Greece after first
successful review of the bailout to be negotiated
Says only option is to work with Greece or there will be a
chaotic situation, will negotiate hard
1118 - French President Francois Hollande called for the
creation of a euro zone government and for citizens to renew
their faith in the European project, which has been weakened by
the Greek crisis.
1106 - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel criticised
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for suggesting that Greece
could quit the euro zone temporarily.
Saturday
1149 - Greece said banks will re-open on Monday with
slightly relaxed withdrawal limits but bans on foreign transfers
and other capital controls will remain in place.
0901 - New ministers in Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras'
government were sworn in after a reshuffle expelled dissidents
from his cabinet and began a new phase of negotiations for a
third bailout package.
Friday
1848- Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said that
negotiations with Greece on a third bailout programme must be
balanced and aimed at both keeping spending in check and
fostering growth.
1619 - The head of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem said he
was "certain" there would be problems with Greece in the years
to come after the euro zone's bailout fund decided to open talks
with Greece on a third bailout programme.
1607 - The European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's
bailout fund, decided formally to open negotiations with Greece
on a third bailout programme that could total 86 billion euros
($93.3 billion) over three years, the fund said in a statement.
1430 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
said he hoped that a three-year bailout programme could be
agreed with Greece within a few weeks and added that debt
restructuring would be a feature of such talks.
1231 - Dozens of Athens residents flee their homes as
wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burn
through woodland around the capital, compounding the problems
facing the government.
1156 - German lawmakers give go ahead for the euro zone to
negotiate a third bailout, heeding a warning from Chancellor
Angela Merkel that the alternative was chaos. But 60 member's of
Merkel's conservatives vote against.
1050- Austria's parliament gives its government mandate to
open negotiations on a new bailout for Greece
0938 - German finance ministry spokesman says no deadline
for negotiations on third Greek aid package, talking about at
least weeks
0930 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says debt
haircut is ruled out under European law.
0817 - Merkel says "time out" for Greece was not doable
0619 - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin reaffirms Paris'
view that Greece needs debt relief
0545 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde says Fund
ready to participate in what she calls a "complete" package for
Greece
(Compiled by Keith Weir)