GREECE LATEST-Merkel awaits Greek plan, holds out prospect of help

July 7 Following is the latest news on Greece's debt crisis before a euro zone summit billed as the last chance for Athens to cut a rescue deal. All times are in GMT.

2135 - Merkel says she hopes to have sufficient reform proposals from Greece this week to be able to ask the German parliament to approve negotiations on a new long-term aid programme for Athens. If the reform list was adequate and Greece took some prior actions to enact first measures, she says she is sure that short-term finance can be provided to help Athens over its immediate funding needs.

2030 - Austria's finance minister says Greece's request for financial aid from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is so far very vague.

2020 - Summit over; Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says a final meeting on Greece, involving all 28 EU leaders, will take place on Sunday.

1932 - Greek banks could start to run out of cash over the next two days if creditors do not agree to a new aid deal, two sources familiar with the country's financial system say.

1753 - Euro zone leaders could hold a further emergency summit on Sunday to approve a plan to aid Greece if creditor institutions are satisfied with a Greek loan application and reform plan, two senior EU sources say.

1715 - A Greek government official says Greece is asking its euro zone partners for an interim solution to its funding needs that would cover the rest of July while a long-term deal is sought.

1714 - Irish finance minister says the main elements of an agreement on Greece need to be in place by next Monday, and that the general impression is that a reprofiling of Greek debt would be acceptable.

1704 - White House says Obama has spoken to Tsipras and Merkel.

1645 - Prominent economists have called on German Chancellor Angela Merkel in an open letter to change her policy course and stop "force-feeding" the Greek people "never-ending austerity".

1632 - German bond yields fall by as much as 15 basis points to their lowest in nearly five weeks amid a rout in commodity markets and mounting doubts about Greece's future in the euro. Greek fears drive the biggest UK bond rally in over three years.

1618 - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says a deal with Greece can be found in the coming hours.

1554 - A Greek government official says proposals Athens made to creditors last week to unlock bailout funds still stand, although some improvements have been made.

1536 - French President Francois Hollande says immediate aid is available for Greece, but the onus is on Athens to make proposals. "Greece must make serious, credible proposals. We are waiting for them and they have already been announced. They must be fleshed out now. That's the issue for tonight."

1521 - A Greek government official says PM Tsipras spoke to U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday and briefed him on Greece's request for a rescue loan from its euro zone partners.

1513 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Greece must commit to reforms to secure new loans, and stresses that only days are left to secure a deal. "Without solidarity and reforms it's not possible to go where we want to go," she says. "It's not a matter of weeks but of a few days. We will see what the Greek prime minister will tell us."

1505 - Dutch PM Rutte says if Greece doesn't come up with a proposal soon, euro zone leaders won't be able to help.

1457 - EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici says there is hope for a deal with Greece, and the Eurogroup will work quickly to keep the euro zone intact.

1451 - Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem says the group will discuss an expected Greek request for a medium-term loan from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) on a conference call early on Wednesday. He says it is waiting for a new Greek letter with a single clear set of proposals.

1450 - Russian finance minance minister Siluanov says Moscow hasn't looked into providing Greece with loans.

1447 - Finnish finance minister Stubb says Greece is expected to make a request for a loan from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) imminently, within a few hours.

1445 - Greek officials say they have submitted credit proposals to euro zone partners based on those put forward last week, rejecting suggestions that Athens had not come up with any plans. "Is it really that we don't have proposals or is it that they don't like our proposals?" one official says.

1438 - Greek PM Tsipras will meet Germany's Merkel and France's Hollande before tonight's summit, a Greek government official says.

1406 - A second euro zone official confirms Greece has not submitted any formal proposal for credit to Tuesday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers. "If they really plan to present something formal tomorrow, they may not find anyone to read it," the official adds.

1346 - A Greek government official says PM Tsipras will address the European Parliament on Wednesday.

1344 - A senior euro zone official says Greece will submit a new aid proposal, possibly on Wednesday. "They say they will submit a new request and outline of proposals maybe tomorrow," the official tells Reuters.

1340 - German newspaper Handelsblatt says Greece plans a new application to the ESM, the euro zone's bailout mechanism, for financial aid. It says the request has not yet been submitted in writing.

1321 - Index provider MSCI says it has asked for client feedback on whether it should follow its usual practice of waiting 40 days before taking action on Greece's stock market closure, or if different treatment is justified.

1230 - Western Union says it has reactivated its direct-to-bank service to Greece to allow funds to reach the country's population from overseas.

1214 - The European Central Bank says in a policy paper it cannot be "overly generous" in giving emergency loans.

1138 - Greece "has voted itself out of the euro zone," Ilmars Rimsevics, ECB Governing Council member and Bank of Latvia governor, says in a radio interview.

1120 - Finland's Finance Minister Alexander Stubb says the euro zone not looking at bridge finance for Greece "at this stage"

1114 - European Commission Vice President for the Euro, Valdis Dombrovskis, says Grexit is not the EU's intention but cannot be ruled out.

1058 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says debt writedowns are not possible under bailout rules.

1051 - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev says Athens has not asked Moscow for financial help, although the two have discussed joint investments.

1024 - Proposals that Greece will present on Tuesday do not differ significantly from the reform plans that Greeks rejected in a referendum on Sunday, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung says, without citing a source.

1021 - Fifty percent of French people want Greece to leave the euro zone, according a survey by pollster Odoxa in daily Le Parisien.

0952 - Europe could talk about reducing Greece's debt burden if the Greek government shows it is implementing economic reforms, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel tells Stern magazine.

0904 - European Parliament head Martin Schulz says he is in favour of Greece staying in the euro zone, having said on Sunday it might have to introduce another currency if its voters rejected bailout terms.

0800 - The Athens stock exchange will remain shut until Wednesday, the Greek Capital Markets Commission said, in line with the closure of the country's banks.

0711 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says the ball is in Greece's court to come forward with proposals to resolve its debt crisis.

0711 - A unified negotiating stance from Athens should ensure that Tuesday's euro zone summit makes more progress than the last round of Greek debt talks, Germany's EU commissioner Guenther Oettinger says.

0627 - Euro zone governments could consider writing off some of Greece's debt if Athens commits to a package of reforms, Luxembourg's Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna says. (Compiled by John Stonestreet and Mark Trevelyan)