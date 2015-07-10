GREECE LATEST-France, Italy welcome Greek reform proposals, Germany wary

July 10 Following is the latest news on Greece's
debt crisis after euro zone leaders set Athens a deadline of the
end of the week to come up with convincing reform proposals
. All times are in GMT.
1236 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appeals to his
leftist Syriza party's lawmakers to back a tough reforms package
after abruptly offering last-minute concessions to try to save
the country from financial meltdown.
1214 - Five hardliners in Greece's ruling Syriza party say
dropping out of the euro zone and returning to the drachma is
preferable to a deal with international creditors laced with
austerity and without any provision for debt relief.
1144 - Greek centrist party To Potami says it will back
fiscal reforms submitted in parliament by the leftist government
to secure desperately needed aid from international lenders to
stave off bankruptcy.
1136 - Greece has made some progress in its proposal to
creditors but it is not clear whether that will suffice, says
Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir.
1057 - The chances Greece will leave the euro zone this year
have fallen, according to bookmakers' odds, with one firm saying
the likelihood is now lower than at any time this year.
1045 - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fall
10-15 basis points after Greece sends a package of reform
proposals to its euro zone creditors in a last-ditch attempt to
get new funds and avoid bankruptcy.
1035 - Significant progress is being made towards an
aid-for-reforms deal between Greece and its creditors, Italian
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan says.
1013 - The International Monetary Fund, the European
Commission and the European Central Bank are analysing proposals
submitted by Greece on economic reforms and will deliver their
views by the end of Friday, a European Commission spokesman
says.
0947 - Greece's latest reform proposals show the Athens
government is serious about making efforts to shape up its
economy, a senior lawmaker in Germany's Social Democrats (SPD)
tells Reuters.
0937 - A German government spokesman declines to comment on
the content of Greece's latest reform proposals, and a finance
ministry spokesman says Berlin will not accept any form of debt
reduction for Greece that would lower its real value.
0936 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting on Saturday will
discuss Greece's debt burden and whether it needs some relief as
part of broader talks on whether to grant Athens' request to
negotiate a bailout loan, a senior EU official says.
0929 - A senior EU official says he would be amazed if
European Union leaders overturned any clear decision taken by a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday. The EU
leaders are due to meet on Sunday.
0916 - Euro zone finance ministers will only discuss
bridging finance for Greece to tide it over until a bailout loan
is ready after they have agreed to negotiate such a medium-term
loan, a senior EU official says.
0905 - Greece's latest reform proposals are a good basis for
negotiation and mark an important step forward, Axel Schaefer, a
senior lawmaker in Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), says.
0903 - The heads of the key creditor institutions - the IMF,
the European Central Bank and the European Commission - involved
in assessing Greece's proposals for a reform-for-cash deal will
confer by teleconference at 1100 GMT on Friday, EU sources say.
0900 - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says he is
optimistic an aid-for-reforms deal will be reached between
Greece and its creditors and he hopes a quick accord will mean a
meeting of EU leaders planned for Sunday will no longer be
needed.
0900 - Greek industrial output tumbled 4 percent from the
same period a year earlier after a three-month rise, statistics
service ELSTAT says, as political upheaval and deadlocked talks
with creditors hit economic activity.
0852 - Eurogroup chief Jeroen Djisselbloem says a "major
decision" on Greece could be made at the planned meeting of euro
zone finance ministers on Saturday.
0817 - French President Francois Hollande says negotiations
between Greece and its international creditors must resume with
the aim of reaching a deal after the country came up with
"serious and credible" proposals.
0801 - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron says he is
reasonably optimistic that Greece will reach an aid-for-reforms
deal with its creditors.
0739 - Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says new Greek
proposals setting out economic reforms Athens will undertake in
the next three years appear to provide a basis for discussing a
new bailout loan.
0717 - A senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
party says he has trouble trusting Greece's latest proposals to
its euro zone creditors as the country last week decisively
rejected the austerity measures in a referendum.
0707 - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fall by
up to 20 basis points after Greece sends a package of reform
proposals to its euro zone creditors.
0700 - European stocks surge at Friday's open after Greece
submits its fresh reform proposals to its creditors.
0647 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has appealed to
his Syriza lawmakers to back a fiscal plan in return for aid
from creditors, a government official says.
0626 - Latvian Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma tells
German radio she would not agree to a proposal for Greece that
included a debt writedown.
0534 - Greek Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis says he is
optimistic the country can clinch a "good agreement" on terms of
a bailout package submitted to creditors on Thursday night.
0505 - The Greek parliament will give the government a
mandate to negotiate with creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal,
the parliamentary spokesman of the ruling Syriza party says.
1645 - Euro zone finance ministers will hold an emergency
Eurogroup meeting on Saturday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) in Brussels
to discuss Greece's proposals, a spokesman says. Separately, the
euro zone's summit of 19 leaders will start on Sunday at 4 p.m.
and will be followed by a full European Council of the bloc's 28
leaders at 6 p.m.
1551 - German reinsurer Munich Re says it is considering
calling off its planned 90 million euro ($99 million) takeover
of Greece's ATE Insurance if political developments in Greece
deteriorate.
1420 - Political talks over Greece must produce a strong
outcome on Sunday for the European Central Bank to provide
continued support, ECB's Ewald Nowotny says.
1404 - Only "very low" leeway to reprofile Greece's debt,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says.
1351 - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin says Greece
leaving the euro zone would damage the credibility of the
currency bloc but so too would Greece staying while it
continuously violates its financial obligations.
1304 - The IMF's chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, says
Greece is a small part of the world economy and its possible
exit from the euro zone should have limited impact on the rest
of the world. However, he warns that similar crises could happen
in other countries.
1301 - Europe must build common tools to fight crises and
needs to strike a balance between fiscal discipline and growth
to reduce the risk of future turmoil, French Finance Minister
Michel Sapin says.
0714 - Greece's stock exchange will remain closed until July
13, the country's Capital Markets Commission says, after
authorities decide to extend a bank holiday and capital controls
2044 - Some large Greek banks may have to be shut and taken
over by stronger rivals as part of a restructuring of the sector
that would follow any bailout of the country, European officials
tell Reuters
