GREECE LATEST-French deny EU report of possible loan for Greece

July 12 Following is the latest news on Greece's debt crisis as euro zone leaders fight to the finish to keep near-bankrupt Greece in the euro zone. All times are in GMT.
Sunday
2311 - Two official French sources denied a report by a senior European Union official that France could give Greece a bilateral loan to help it over an immediate funding crunch pending agreement on a third bailout for Athens.
2223 - After a further plenary session, Tsipras meets Merkel, Hollande and European Council President Donald Tusk on summit sidelines for a second meeting on the sidelines.
1716 - Tsipras meets Merkel, Hollande and Tusk.
1621 - Draft proposal from Eurogroup to leaders puts "time-out" from euro zone as possibility, lays out detailed measures Greece must take to be considered for bailout loan.
1415 - Euro zone leaders begin summit.
1512 - Finnish finance minister says euro zone ministers gave Greece until July 15 to pass new laws and conditions must be approved by Greek parliament for ESM talks to start.
1507 - Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem says a couple of big issues still open as meeting ends.
1438 - Lithuanian president says Greece staying in euro zone or leaving will be "very, very costly for everybody".
1417 - Merkel says most important currency has vanished with Greece, which is trust; deal not wanted at any price; principles must be upheld.
1145 - Russia intends to support an economic recovery in Greece by expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak says.
1047 - Luxembourg's foreign minister makes an impassioned plea for Germany to avoid a Greek exit from the euro, warning Berlin of a catastrophic schism with France if it pushes for Athens to leave the currency union.
0904 - EU's Moscovici says institutions agree there is a basis for negotiations, Greece must do more
0854 - Slovak finance minister says Greece must front-load reforms to get deal, no agreement possible on Sunday
0835 - Italy's Padoan says wants to see Greek parliament take measures from Monday, biggest obstacle is lack of trust
0752 - EU's Tusk says Sunday's planned EU summit is cancelled. Separate euro zone meeting to start at 1400 GMT
Saturday
2217 - Euro zone finance ministers' talks on a bailout for Greece remain "very difficult" and will resume at 0900 GMT on Sunday after breaking overnight, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem tells reporters.
2210 - Euro zone finance ministers are pressing Greece to commit to more budget and reform measures before they will consider opening negotiations on a bailout, sources close to the talks say.
2116 - The German government says Greece could take a five-year "time-out" from the euro zone and have some debts written off if Athens fails to improve its proposals for a bailout.
1833 - Euro zone finance ministers demand Greece go beyond painful austerity measures accepted by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras if he wants them to open negotiations on a third bailout for his bankrupt country to keep it in the euro, sources say.
1811 - Capital controls imposed on Greece's banks will remain in place for at least another two months, Economy Minister George Stathakis says.
1629 - Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung cites a position paper from the German Finance Ministry that suggests two alternative courses for Greece, including a "timeout" from the euro zone.
1557 - The parties in Angela Merkel's coalition government send conflicting signals on Greece's reform proposals, with some leading Social Democrats welcoming concessions while senior conservatives voice scepticism.
1412 - Euro zone finance ministers arrive in Brussels. Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble says he expects "exceptionally difficult negotiations". Eurogroup Chairman and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem says: "We are still far away."
1111 - A bailout package for Greece needs to include a reduction in the country's debt burden, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told German daily Die Welt in an interview published on Saturday.
1001 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Saturday have serious doubts about Greece's request for a bailout and a deal to start negotiating on the basis of Athens' proposals is far from certain, sources close to the talks say.
0707 - The European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund have told euro zone governments that proposals from Greece for a bailout loan are a basis for negotiation, an EU official says.
0208 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras claimed a strong mandate to complete negotiations with international creditors after winning the backing of parliament over a painful new package of reform measures.
0044 - The Greek parliament voted overwhelmingly on Saturday in favour of authorizing the left-wing government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to negotiate with international creditors on the basis of a reform programme unveiled this week.
