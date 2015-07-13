GREECE LATEST-Greece will reconsider bank holiday on Wednesday, bankers say

July 13 Following is the latest news on Greece's debt crisis as euro zone leaders made Athens surrender much of its sovereignty to outside supervision in return for agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euros bailout. All times are in GMT.

Monday

1300 - Greece to extend bank holiday for two more days, will reconsider situation on Wednesday, bankers say

1234 - Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian tells CNBC that markets should be prepared for "uncertain and messy implementation" of Greek deal

1218 - Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says ministers will look into bridge financing for Greece

1207 - The Greek debt deal is good news for the bloc and strengthens the euro, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says

1203 - German CDU's Tauber says Bundestag vote on Greece likely to happen on Friday

1157- German CDU secretary general Tauber expects German conservative parliamentary faction to back Merkel

1157 - ECB leaves emergency funding cap for Greek banks unchanged, banking source says

1148- Greek finance ministry official says bank holiday will be extended, won't say for how long

1124 - German government spokesman says once Greek parliament votes on deal, German lawmakers can be recalled for extraordinary meeting

1106 - German foreign minister Steinmeier says difficult steps ahead, up to Greece to show they are ready to take the necessary steps

1038 - Germany's Gabriel expects Greek government and those European parliaments that need to will back deal

1035 - German vice-chancellor Gabriel says with Greece deal, Europe has avoided a split

1028 - British PM Cameron glad agreement on Greece reached, but does not underestimate challenge of implementing it, spokeswoman says

0921 - German foreign minister Steinmeier says Greece must rebuild trust quickly, still difficult steps to take

0853 - The European Central Bank is seen holding Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) steady to Greek banks when its Governing Council of policy-setters talk by phone on Monday, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

0805- Finnish PM says government to "carefully evaluate if new Greek proposal is sufficient for ESM negotiations"

0748 - Greek PM says burden will also fall on those who did not pay during crisis, radical reforms needed to get rid of old oligarchy.

0744 - Greek PM says managed to restructure debt, secure medium term financing, in growth package worth 35 billion euros. Greece sends a message of dignity to Europe.

0743 - Greek PM says fought tough battle, averted extreme plans by conservative circles in Europe for financial choking and banking system collapse

0738 - Austria's Faymann says Tsipras relented and accepted IMF involvement in new bailout

0723 - Germany's Merkel says will recommend deal to parliament "with full conviction", Greece will apply for further IMF programme

0717 - Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says 25 billion euros to be used to recapitalise Greek banks, Greek asset fund targeted at 50 billion euros

0712 - EU's Juncker says there will be no Grexit, satisfied with deal

0711 - EU's Tusk says finance ministers will urgently discuss bridge finance, other parliaments must agree

0705 - Austria's Faymann says deal positive result for social cohesion, but will be very difficult to implement agreement. No deadline for Greek privatisation.

0656 - Euro zone leaders reached a unanimous agreement after all-night talks in Brussels to move forward with a bailout loan for Greece, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday. "Euro summit has unanimously reached agreement. All ready to go for ESM programme for Greece with serious reforms and financial support," Tusk tweeted.

0640 - Euro zone leaders at a marathon emergency summit on Greece have reached agreement, officials said. "Agreement," said Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel in a one-word tweet. The Cyprus government spokesman tweeted: "Seems we have a deal."

0638 - The bailout offer being put to Greece is unviable and will require the support of opposition lawmakers or a national unity government to implement, Labour Minister Panos Skourletis says, adding there would be a snap election this year.

0552 - There is a "shared desire" among euro zone heads of state to keep Greece in the single currency, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici says.

0525 - The future of Europe hangs in the balance, the head of the European Parliament Martin Schulz says.

0357 - A euro zone summit designed to rescue near-bankrupt Greece paused early on Monday for "final consultations", Malta's prime minister says.

0251 - Greece and its euro zone partners remained divided over terms for a bailout, with Athens objecting to the role suggested for the IMF and to proposals for an independent fund to hold Greek assets ahead of privatisation, a Greek government official says.

Sunday

2311 - Two official French sources denied a report by a senior European Union official that France could give Greece a bilateral loan to help it over an immediate funding crunch pending agreement on a third bailout for Athens.

2223 - After a further plenary session, Tsipras meets Merkel, Hollande and European Council President Donald Tusk on summit sidelines for a second meeting on the sidelines.

1716 - Tsipras meets Merkel, Hollande and Tusk.

1621 - Draft proposal from Eurogroup to leaders puts "time-out" from euro zone as possibility, lays out detailed measures Greece must take to be considered for bailout loan.

1415 - Euro zone leaders begin summit.

1512 - Finnish finance minister says euro zone ministers gave Greece until July 15 to pass new laws and conditions must be approved by Greek parliament for ESM talks to start.

1507 - Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem says a couple of big issues still open as meeting ends.

1438 - Lithuanian president says Greece staying in euro zone or leaving will be "very, very costly for everybody".

1417 - Merkel says most important currency has vanished with Greece, which is trust; deal not wanted at any price; principles must be upheld.

1145 - Russia intends to support an economic recovery in Greece by expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak says.

1047 - Luxembourg's foreign minister makes an impassioned plea for Germany to avoid a Greek exit from the euro, warning Berlin of a catastrophic schism with France if it pushes for Athens to leave the currency union.

0904 - EU's Moscovici says institutions agree there is a basis for negotiations, Greece must do more

0854 - Slovak finance minister says Greece must front-load reforms to get deal, no agreement possible on Sunday

0835 - Italy's Padoan says wants to see Greek parliament take measures from Monday, biggest obstacle is lack of trust

0752 - EU's Tusk says Sunday's planned EU summit is cancelled. Separate euro zone meeting to start at 1400 GMT

Saturday

2217 - Euro zone finance ministers' talks on a bailout for Greece remain "very difficult" and will resume at 0900 GMT on Sunday after breaking overnight, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem tells reporters.

2210 - Euro zone finance ministers are pressing Greece to commit to more budget and reform measures before they will consider opening negotiations on a bailout, sources close to the talks say.

2116 - The German government says Greece could take a five-year "time-out" from the euro zone and have some debts written off if Athens fails to improve its proposals for a bailout.

1833 - Euro zone finance ministers demand Greece go beyond painful austerity measures accepted by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras if he wants them to open negotiations on a third bailout for his bankrupt country to keep it in the euro, sources say.

1811 - Capital controls imposed on Greece's banks will remain in place for at least another two months, Economy Minister George Stathakis says.

1629 - Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung cites a position paper from the German Finance Ministry that suggests two alternative courses for Greece, including a "timeout" from the euro zone.

1557 - The parties in Angela Merkel's coalition government send conflicting signals on Greece's reform proposals, with some leading Social Democrats welcoming concessions while senior conservatives voice scepticism.

1412 - Euro zone finance ministers arrive in Brussels. Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble says he expects "exceptionally difficult negotiations". Eurogroup Chairman and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem says: "We are still far away."

1111 - A bailout package for Greece needs to include a reduction in the country's debt burden, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told German daily Die Welt in an interview published on Saturday.

1001 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Saturday have serious doubts about Greece's request for a bailout and a deal to start negotiating on the basis of Athens' proposals is far from certain, sources close to the talks say.

0707 - The European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund have told euro zone governments that proposals from Greece for a bailout loan are a basis for negotiation, an EU official says.

0208 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras claimed a strong mandate to complete negotiations with international creditors after winning the backing of parliament over a painful new package of reform measures.

0044 - The Greek parliament voted overwhelmingly on Saturday in favour of authorizing the left-wing government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to negotiate with international creditors on the basis of a reform programme unveiled this week. (Compiled by Andrew Heavens)