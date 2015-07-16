GREECE LATEST- Greek asset sales targeted; banks to reopen Monday

July 16 Following is the latest news on Greece's
debt crisis. All times are in GMT.
Thursday
1409 - Greek banks to reopen on Monday after ECB decision to
raise emergency funding: senior banker
1401 - Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says Greek asset sales to
take place over more than three years, generate income for
paying debts off over more than 20 years; 50 billion euro target
for asset fund is "realistic"
- Dijsselbloem seeking 7 bln euros in bridge financing to
enable Greece to repay IMF arrears on Monday
- Broad agreement in Eurogroup that IMF needs to be involved
in new Greek bail-out: Dijsselbloem
1319 - EU'S Juncker says EU finance ministers agree to use
EFSM for 7 bln bridge financing for Greece
1313 - ECB's Draghi says Greek crisis has shown euro zone is
imperfect, fragile
1205 - Greek interior minister Voutsis says snap election
may be held in September or October
1143 - Irish PM expects 7 bln euro Greek bridging loan to be
approved by EU finance ministers after senior officials agree
1041 - European Commission says Greece could get short-term
funds rapidly.
1014 - Spain sells 6.4 billion euros ($7 billion) in bonds
at its biggest auction in over a year, with benchmark yields
falling, helped along by confidence after Greece's bailout vote.
0949 - Finland's parliament gives to Greek bailout
negotiations.
0924 - Timing of agreement on EU bridge loan to Greece may
delay ECB plans to raise Emergency Liquidity Assistance for
Greek banks.
0713 - European shares hit six-week high on news of Greek
parliament vote.
0619 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says he
will submit a request to Germany's parliament to reopen
negotiations on Greece's third bailout with "full conviction",
but still believes a temporary Grexit would perhaps be a better
option.
0614 - Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability
Mechanism, warns of a collapse in the Greek banking system if
the country does not secure a third bailout, saying this would
have consequences for the entire euro zone.
0610 - Greece's approval of a bailout deal overnight could
persuade the European Central Bank to ease its funding squeeze
on Athens as soon as Thursday, the first step in reopening banks
and returning some normality to its stricken economy.
Wednesday
2339 - Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said he
would quit if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought his
resignation, after he and other members of the left-wing Syriza
party rejected or abstained from voting for a crucial reforms
package approved by parliament to stave off bankruptcy.
2253 - The Greek parliament passed a sweeping package of
austerity measures demanded by European partners as the price
for opening talks on a multibillion-euro bailout package needed
to keep the near-bankrupt country in the euro zone.
2236 - Tsipras repeated his sceptical assessment of the
austerity measures imposed by lenders in return for opening
talks on a new bailout, saying Greece needed to restructure its
massive public debt.
2218 - Greek Prime Minister Tsipras makes a final appeal to
parliament for support of the tough package of bailout measures
imposed by European partners, telling lawmakers there was no
alternative, even though he disagreed with the measures.
1833 - Greek anti-establishment protesters threw dozens of
petrol bombs at police in front of parliament ahead of a key
vote on a bailout deal, in some of the most serious violence in
over two years.
1824 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called the
country's president ahead of Wednesday's parliamentary vote on
austerity measures demanded by creditors in return for financial
aid, Mega TV said, without providing details of their
conversation.
1744 - France's parliament overwhelmingly backed a new
bailout plan for Greece, with mainstream conservatives voting
with President Francois Hollande's ruling Socialists en masse
despite sharp criticism of the way he handled the frantic talks.
1637 - Italian yields hit six-week lows in a broad rally
across euro zone bond markets as investors bet on Greek
lawmakers passing a set of EU-prescribed austerity measures to
secure a new bailout.
1630 - Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis tells
parliament Greece's rescue deal is like the Versailles treaty
which forced crushing reparations on Germany after World War One
and led to the rise of Adolf Hitler.
1535 - Commission proposing ways to specifically ring-fence
Britain from any risk: UK treasury source.
1515 - Czech finance minister Babis says EFSM bridging loan
to Greece acceptable if it comes with legally binding
guarantees.
1510 - Portugal's prime minister: Greece must take ownership
of bailout plan for it to succeed.
1226 - Swedish finance minister: parliament would need to
discuss possible use of EFSM for Greek bridging loan; more
positive response if loan comes with repayment guarantees.
1153 - German spokesman says fiscal, structural reforms,
growth can achieve Greek debt sustainability; says extending
debt maturities is an option but there must not be a haircut via
the back door.
1123 - German spokesman says leaders knew of IMF assessment
at weekend: says talks on short-term liquidity for Greece are
ongoing; one option is for Greek government to issue IOUs for
domestic payments
1104 - UK's Cameron says IMF is right about Greek debt
relief, but it is not for Britain to bail out a euro zone
country
1035 - EU working on guarantees, collateral to ensure
non-euro states do not lose money in any bridge finance to
Greece -Dombrovskis
1027 - EU's Dombrovskis says EFSM best for short-term Greek
financing; working on ways to protect non-euro zone states
1016 - Greek deputy finance minister Valavani tells Tsipras
she is resigning from the government.
1013 - UK official says Britain wants to be constructive on
bridge finance for Greece, needs guarantees for taxpayers
0946 - Greek energy minister Lafazanis says he won't vote
this evening for measures demanded for third bailout.
0856 - European Commission proposes a 7 billion euro bridge
financing loan to Greece for this month if Athens adopts agreed
set of reforms.
0844 - European Commission says uncontrolled Greek collapse
would create significant doubts about the integrity of the euro
zone.
0806 - Greece's parliament speaker, Zoe Constantopoulo,
speaking as a member of the ruling party, urges lawmakers not to
agree to the austerity package, calling it "blackmail".
