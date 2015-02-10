Greek markets recover ahead of euro zone meeting

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 10 Greek bonds and stocks rebounded
on Tuesday ahead of an emergency meeting of euro zone finance
ministers that some hope could be the first step to finding an
agreement to ease the standoff between Greece and its lenders.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis makes his debut meeting
with euro zone peers on Wednesday when he will outline Athens'
demands for a new debt deal that would allow it to shake off
much of the austerity imposed by a European Union/International
Monetary Fund bailout since 2010.
Athens also wants a "bridge agreement" until June to buy
time until a properly negotiated settlement, a demand that was
rejected by the head of the Eurogroup finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem.
"We know it's going to be a tough period of negotiations but
at least they've got some sort of starting point," said Orlando
Green, a strategist at Credit Agricole.
"It's a game of chicken at the end of the day but it will
eventually result in one side bending more than the other but
they both claim victory."
Yields on three-year Greek bonds fell by 178 basis points to
20.07 percent with five-year yields down 95 bps at 15.63
percent. They remained far above 10-year equivalents which were
51 bps lower at 10.80 percent reflecting investor concern that
they may not get all their money back.
Greek shares advanced, with the country's benchmark ATG
equity index rising 3.2 percent. Shares in its major
banks also rose, with the Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index
rising 7.7 percent.
Other European countries are also increasingly concerned
about potential fallout on their economies of a Greek exit from
the euro zone. British finance minister George Osborne said the
danger of a "miscalculation leading to a "very bad outcome"
between Greece and the euro area is increasing, Bloomberg
reported. [nL5N0VK0P7
Some analysts say both sides needed to strike some kind of
compromise to avoid the sharp selloff in Greek stocks and bonds
from spilling over to other markets.
"It would seem the market is taking a glass half full view
of Greece's reported proposal - perhaps simply owing to the fact
there is a proposal at all," Rabobank strategists said in a
note.
(Editing by Anna Willard)