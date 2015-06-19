Greek assets hold their ground as crisis enters "11th hour"

(Updates prices, adds detail)
LONDON, June 19 Greek financial markets ended a
bruising week in resilient fashion, holding their ground as
investors pinned their hopes on an emergency meeting of euro
zone leaders next week producing an agreement to unlock aid for
Athens and avert default.
Stocks edged up, government and corporate borrowing costs
dipped and the cost of insuring against Greek default fell too.
The uneasy calm comes as the crisis enters perhaps its most
critical phase -- the "11th hour", according to British Finance
Minister George Osborne -- with Greece days away from
potentially defaulting on debt repayments to the IMF.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index, which hit a
three-year low on Thursday, rose 0.5 percent to 687 points. It
remains down 11 percent this week, though, and down 17 percent
since the start of 2015.
The yield on Greece's two-year bond maturing in July 2017
fell three percentage points to 28.5 percent, the
lowest this week. It had risen above 30 percent this week for
the first time since April.
"Markets think we've seen this story before. People have got
used to these kind of headlines. A lot of it is posturing and
speaking to their own constituencies," said Michael Michaelides,
European rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland.
"Most people think there will be a deal, although it's
definitely not one way," he said.
The Eurasia Group said the risk of default, capital controls
and ultimately Greece possibly leaving the euro zone were
increasing, but it still attached a 60 percent chance of a deal
between Greece and its creditors being struck.
Greek banking stocks underperformed the main index on
Friday, although the bank index's 1.5 percent fall
was small compared with recent declines. It has lost 17 percent
this week and has almost halved in value this year.
The yield on the benchmark bond of Hellenic Telecom maturing
in July 2020, one of Greece's most liquid bonds, fell to 8.48
percent from 8.81 percent late on Thursday.
Five-year Greek credit default swaps, the cost of insuring
exposure to Greek debt, eased back slightly to 2,895 basis
points from 2,920 on Thursday, data provider Markit said.
Given high uncertainties about how the crisis will unfold,
trading in Greek assets is even less active than normal. Greek
central bank data on Friday showed that investors had not traded
government bonds on the HDAT electronic platform for almost a
month.
"Liquidity is minimal, no one is really trading and people
are withdrawing money from banks like it's the end of the
world," said Phoebus Theologites, chief investment officer at
SteppenWolf Capital.
"Prices, in the current context, mean nothing. If banks
don't open on Monday, you can imagine what will happen."
Greek savers have withdrawn more than 3 billion euros from
banks this week, far more than the 1.1 billion euros additional
funding granted by the ECB via its weekly Emergency Liquidity
Assistance programme on Wednesday.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday he
didn't know if Greek banks would be able to open on Monday.
