Drugmakers warn Greek medicine supply "may be in jeopardy"

BASEL, Switzerland, June 29 Drugmakers said on
Monday they would continue to ship medicines to Greece in coming
weeks, despite mounting unpaid bills, but warned supplies could
be in jeopardy if Europe did not take emergency action.
"In the worst-case scenario of 'Grexit', we believe the
integrity of the medicines supply chain may be in jeopardy,
which would create a risk to public health," the industry's
trade association said in a letter to the European Commission.
A copy of the letter to EU Health Commissioner Vytenis
Andriukaitis from Richard Bergstrom, director general of the
European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and
Associations, was seen by Reuters.
Imports of life-saving medicines, along with energy, top the
list of products at risk if Greece defaults on its debt and
moves closer to exiting the euro zone.
Drug manufacturers face moral pressure not to cut off
supplies and an emergency meeting of the Hellenic Association of
Pharmaceutical Companies agreed on Monday to ensure supplies
continued for the coming month.
But despite the action of individual companies there might
still be shortages unless special steps are taken to stop the
diversion of supplies to other countries.
Bergstrom said global companies like Roche,
Novartis, Pfizer and Sanofi wanted
to find a way to keep drugs flowing but needed support from the
European Commission.
If Greece leaves the euro zone and reintroduces the drachma,
the value of the new currency is likely to depreciate rapidly,
creating a significant arbitrage opportunity for traders to
re-export medicines to other European countries.
Such so-called parallel trade is allowed under European free
trade rules but drugmakers argue temporary curbs should be
considered by European authorities to prevent drug shortages in
Greece.
Drug supplies could also be at risk from a more general
breakdown in trading systems, since the Greek medicines supply
chain is complex and involves several hundred wholesalers, who
purchase and distribute drugs to pharmacies.
Reuters reported last month that drug companies were owed
more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by Greek hospitals
and the state-run health insurer EOPYY, after not being paid
since December.
Greece represents less than 1 percent of world drugs sales
but it could have a bigger knock-on effect on the wider market
due to parallel trade and the practice of other countries
referring to Greek prices for their own price setting.
($1 = 0.8987 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)