REFILE-Drug companies still supplying Greece after 'No' vote

By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, July 6 Pharmaceutical companies said on
Monday they would continue to supply medicines to Greece for
now, despite increased financial uncertainty after Greeks
rejected the terms of a rescue package from creditors in a
referendum.
Drugmakers are owed more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.2
billion) by Greek hospitals and the state-run health insurer,
after not being paid since December, but have promised to keep
supplying the country on humanitarian grounds.
The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and
Associations (Efpia), representing 40 drug companies, said it
stood by a commitment made last week to ensure supplies
continued for the coming month.
Imports of life-saving medicines - along with fuel - top the
list of products at risk as Greece struggles with bank closures
and the threat of an exit from the euro zone. Nearly all Greek
medicine is imported.
Efpia warned last week, however, that shortages could still
emerge on the ground, given the fragmented nature of the Greek
supply chain, adding this could be exacerbated if drugs were
re-exported.
A spokeswoman for AstraZeneca said the company was
preparing contingency plans but operations for now were
continuing as normal.
"At present, there is no impact on our supply chain as,
while the banks are closed, bank transfers to and within Greece
are still possible," she said.
Pfizer said current recorded stock levels in Greece
should ensure that patients did not suffer any interruption in
supply to its medicines in the short term.
Roche also said both its medicines and diagnostics
were currently available to patients. "Roche is working to
understand the full implications of yesterday's referendum
decision and will both review and take steps to revise its
operating plans as needed," the company said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Arnold in Zurich; Editing by
Susan Fenton)