UPDATE 1-Greece has three to four months of medicine supplies, industry says

(Updates drug stocks situation, adds comment from companies)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, July 6 Greece has enough medicine to
last three to four months and drugmakers said on Monday that
they would continue supplying the country for now, despite
increased financial uncertainty after Greeks rejected austerity
terms of a bailout.
The pharmaceuticals industry is owed more than 1.1 billion
euros ($1.2 billion) by Greek hospitals and the state-run health
insurer for unpaid bills since December but has promised to keep
supply lines open on humanitarian grounds.
The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and
Associations (Efpia), representing 40 drug companies, said it
stood by a commitment made last week to ensure supplies
continued for the coming weeks.
Imports of life-saving medicines -- along with fuel -- top
the list of products at risk as Greece struggles with bank
closures and the threat of an exit from the euro zone. Nearly
all Greek medicine is imported.
"We have supplies for three to four months in the country
and we remain committed to supply Greek patients," Efpia
Director-General Richard Bergstrom said after an assessment of
the latest situation.
Efpia warned last week, however, that shortages could still
emerge, given the fragmented nature of the Greek supply chain,
adding that this could be exacerbated if drugs were re-exported.
Pfizer said that current recorded stock levels in
Greece should ensure that patients do not suffer any
interruption in supply to its medicines in the short term.
Sanofi, Bayer, Merck and
Boehringer Ingelheim said they were continuing to supply Greek
patients. A spokeswoman for AstraZeneca said it was
preparing contingency plans but operations remain normal for
now.
"At present, there is no impact on our supply chain as,
while the banks are closed, bank transfers to and within Greece
are still possible," she said.
Roche also said that both its medicines and
diagnostics were available to patients.
"Roche is working to understand the full implications of
yesterday's referendum decision and will both review and take
steps to revise its operating plans as needed," the company
said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Arnold, Andreas Kroener and
Patricia Weiss; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman)