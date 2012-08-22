版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 21:30 BJT

No decisions at Friday's meeting with Samaras, says Merkel

CHISINAU Aug 22 There will be no decisions at Friday's meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Merkel said during a trip to Moldova on Wednesday.

Merkel added she would wait first for a report by the troika of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund representatives on the progress Greece is making on the reforms international lenders have set as conditions for aid.

Samaras started a European charm offensive on Wednesday with an appeal in Germany's Bild newspaper for more time for Greece to meet its borrowing obligations. He meets Merkel in Berlin on Friday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐