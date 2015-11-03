EU's Moscovici says Greece showing signs of progress, with caveats

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
ATHENS Nov 3 European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday bailed-out Greece was showing signs of progress in its reform efforts, but said 'three or four' issues would need to be resolved in talks with Athens.
Moscovici, who was visiting Greece, did not identify the issues but Greece and its creditors are known to be in disagreement over how to resolve non-performing loans weighing on the country's banks, and on the country finding additional sources of revenue.
"We are aware further measures will have to be adopted in the coming days and weeks for the second set of milestones, and also to pave the way for the completion of the first review. I very much hope this can be done by the end of the year."
Greece signed up to an 86 billion euro bailout with international lenders earlier this year, the third financial lifeline extended to it by creditors since 2010. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.