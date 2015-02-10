Greece says to review sale of old Athens airport- energy minister

ATHENS Feb 10 Greece will reexamine the sale of a prime seaside property at the old Athens airport of Hellenikon, aiming to cancel it, the country's energy minister said on Tuesday.
"The plans for developing Hellenikon are extremely destructive to the environment," Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis told lawmakers.
"We will review this scandalous purchase with the aim to cancel it," he said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.