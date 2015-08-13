Greek privatisation agency sets deadlines on port, railway tenders

ATHENS Aug 13 Greece's privatisations agency on
Thursday announced deadlines for bids on tenders for the
country's two largest ports and state railways TRAINOSE, assets
Athens has agreed to sell as part of a new three-year bailout by
its international lenders.
Greek privatisation proceeds, excluding bank shares, are
expected to total 6.4 billion euros between 2015 and 2017, under
terms of the bailout.
The privatisations agency set an October deadline for
binding bids for Piraeus Port, a December deadline for
bids for TRAINOSE and a February 2016 deadline for Thessaloniki
Port.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)