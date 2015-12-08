Fraport to sign Greek airports deal within 10 days -Greek official

ATHENS Dec 8 The head of Greece's privatisation agency said on Tuesday that German airport operator Fraport would sign within 10 days a 1.2 billion euro ($1.30 billion) deal to lease and manage 14 provincial Greek airports.

The deal, under negotiation before the leftist Syriza party won a general election in January and initially froze asset sales, will be the first major privatisation completed under Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"We will proceed with signing the agreement with Fraport within the coming 10 days," the head of privatisation agency HRADF, Stergios Pitsiorlas, told a news conference.

He also said he had postponed for another week until Dec. 21 issuing the tender for privatising the port of Piraeus, in which China's COSCO and Denmark's A.P. Moeller Maersk are interested.

Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's international bailouts since 2010 but Athens has raised only about 3.5 billion euros from the programme so far versus an original target of 50 billion euros amid bureaucratic delays and lack of political will.

Pitsiorlas also said that Belgium's Fluxys and Italy's SNAM had expressed interest in buying state-owned natural gas operator DESFA. ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Paul Taylor)