2017年 6月 28日

Greece needs to step up privatisations-deputy finance minister

ATHENS, June 28 Greece needs to step up its privatisation programme, the country's deputy finance minister George Chouliarakis said on Wednesday.

Privatisations have been a main pillar of the country's international bailouts since 2010 but have reaped poor revenues so far due to political resistance and bureaucracy.

Big tickets of the programme for this year include the sale of the country's natural gas grid DESFA and its second biggest port Thessaloniki.

(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Angeliki Koutantou)
