版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三 16:55 BJT

Lamda Development says government comments on old Athens airport sale discourage investors

ATHENS Feb 11 Greece's Lamda development which last year signed a deal to develop Athens old airport said on Wednesday that the new energy minister's comments that the sale was "scandalous" would put off investors.

Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, who represents Greece's new leftist government more radical wing, said on Tuesday the government would look to annul development plans for the capital's former airport of Hellenikon, calling the sale of the prime seaside property "scandalous".

"The statements of Mr. Lafazanis send a discouraging message to the long term private international investors that our country desperately needs", Lamda Development said in a statement.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐