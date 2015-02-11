Lamda Development says government comments on old Athens airport sale discourage investors

ATHENS Feb 11 Greece's Lamda development
which last year signed a deal to develop Athens old
airport said on Wednesday that the new energy minister's
comments that the sale was "scandalous" would put off investors.
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, who represents
Greece's new leftist government more radical wing, said on
Tuesday the government would look to annul development plans for
the capital's former airport of Hellenikon, calling the sale of
the prime seaside property "scandalous".
"The statements of Mr. Lafazanis send a discouraging message
to the long term private international investors that our
country desperately needs", Lamda Development said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)