版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 17:22 BJT

UPDATE 1-Greece says needs to step up privatisations

(Adds details)

ATHENS, June 28 Greece needs to step up its privatisation programme, deputy finance minister George Chouliarakis said on Wednesday.

Privatisations have been a main pillar of the country's international bailouts since 2010 but have reaped only 3.4 billion euros in revenues due to political resistance and red tape.

"A lot more needs to be done there, especially improving the business environment...be more assertive in advancing for direct investments, in accelerating the base of the privatization programme," Chouliarakis told a conference in Athens.

Greece aims to raise 4.4 billion euros from the programme in 2017-18. Big tickets for this year include the sale of a 66 percent stake in the country's natural gas grid DESFA and a 67 percent stake in its second biggest port Thessaloniki.

The country's privatisation agency is also seeking consultants on utilising the state shares in seven major companies, including power utility Public Power Corp., Athens International Airport and telecoms operator OTE . (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Ed Osmond)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐