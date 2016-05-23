Binding bids for Greece's Thessaloniki port expected end September-sources

ATHENS May 23 Greece will invite investors to
submit binding bids for a majority stake in the country's second
largest port in Thessaloniki at the end of September,
sources close to the privatisation said on Monday.
Under its third international bailout agreed in July, Greece
will sell a 67 percent stake in the port. Investors will be
asked to make mandatory investments of about 220 million euros
in the port, one of the sources said.
Denmark's container terminal operator APM Terminals
, Phillipines-based International Container Terminal
Services ICTS and Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation
Company (DP World) were strongly interested in the
Thessaloniki port, the head of the country's privatisation
agency said last month.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)