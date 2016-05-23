版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 21:40 BJT

Binding bids for Greece's Thessaloniki port expected end September-sources

ATHENS May 23 Greece will invite investors to submit binding bids for a majority stake in the country's second largest port in Thessaloniki at the end of September, sources close to the privatisation said on Monday.

Under its third international bailout agreed in July, Greece will sell a 67 percent stake in the port. Investors will be asked to make mandatory investments of about 220 million euros in the port, one of the sources said.

Denmark's container terminal operator APM Terminals , Phillipines-based International Container Terminal Services ICTS and Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) were strongly interested in the Thessaloniki port, the head of the country's privatisation agency said last month. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐