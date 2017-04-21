版本:
Greece gets three improved financial offers for Thessaloniki port sale

ATHENS, April 21 Greece received three improved binding financial bids for a majority stake in Thessaloniki Port , its second-largest, the country's privatisation agency (HRADF) said on Friday.

Last month HRADF got three bids for a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port.

The bids were submitted by Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTS), Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) and German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners, jointly with France's Terminal Link SAS.

After unsealing the financial offers this month, HRADF asked the suitors to improve them by April 21.

The improved offers will be unsealed at a board meeting on April 24, HRADF said.

The current market value of the stake on sale is 138.8 million euros. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
