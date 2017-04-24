Deutsche Invest highest bidder for Greece's Thessaloniki Port

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ATHENS, April 24 German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessalonki Port with 231.9 million euros, the country's privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.
HRADF received three bids in March for a 67 percent stake in the port, Greece's second-biggest. The other two bidders were Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTS) and Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World).
The current market value of the stake on sale is 138.5 million euros.
Deutsche Invest Equity Partners has teamed up with France's Terminal Link SAS. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: