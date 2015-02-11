版本:
Greece no longer discussing Piraeus port sale - govt spokesman

ATHENS Feb 11 Greece is no longer discussing the privatisation of the country's two biggest ports in Piraeus and Thessaloniki, its government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We are not discussing any further sale or privatisation of Piraeus Port or Thessaloniki port," Gabriel Sakellaridis told Greek television.

China's Cosco managed two of Piraeus port's cargo piers and had been shortlisted along with another four suitors as potential buyers of a 67 percent stake in the port under last year's privatisation scheme.

But the new government of the left-wing Syriza party which took power last month said it was cancelling the sale. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
