Greece no longer discussing Piraeus port sale - govt spokesman

ATHENS Feb 11 Greece is no longer discussing
the privatisation of the country's two biggest ports in Piraeus
and Thessaloniki, its government spokesman
said on Wednesday.
"We are not discussing any further sale or privatisation of
Piraeus Port or Thessaloniki port," Gabriel Sakellaridis told
Greek television.
China's Cosco managed two of Piraeus port's cargo
piers and had been shortlisted along with another four suitors
as potential buyers of a 67 percent stake in the port under last
year's privatisation scheme.
But the new government of the left-wing Syriza party which
took power last month said it was cancelling the sale.
