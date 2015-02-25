Greece will not complete power utility, grid operator sales -minister

ATHENS Feb 25 Greece will not go ahead with
privatising its dominant electricity utility PPC or
power grid operator ADMIE, Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis
said, despite promising its creditors not to halt sales that are
underway.
The comments from Lafazanis appeared to mark the first sign
of open dissent from a minister on the far left flank of the new
Greek government over a deal with the euro zone to extend the
country's bailout programme.
The Public Power Corporation has already launched a tender
to sell a 66 percent stake in its power grid operator ADMIE, and
several investors including state Grid Corporation of China
(SGCC) and Italian grid operator Terna have been shortlisted as
buyers.
"The tender for ADMIE will not go ahead," Lafazanis told
Ethnos newspaper in comments published on Wednesday. "The
companies have not submitted binding bids so it will not be
completed. That is also the case with PPC."
The government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had to stage
a climbdown to secure agreement last Friday from the euro zone
on extending the bailout programme by four months, including
undertaking to respect the privatisation process where tenders
have been launched.
The energy privatisations are jointly handled by Lafazanis
and Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who has overall
responsibility for asset sales. A finance ministry official said
on Tuesday that all the sales would be reviewed case by case.
The previous conservative-led government had passed
legislation to spin off PPC and sell about 30 percent of its
production capacity under a privatisation plan agreed with the
country's EU/IMF lenders.
Soon after taking office last month, the new government
promised to halt a series of privatisations.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Costas Pitas and
David Stamp)