UPDATE 1-Greece to finalise airports deal "immediately" - source

ATHENS May 5 Greece will finalise "immediately"
a 1.2-billion-euro ($1.3-billion) deal with Fraport to
run regional airports and reopen bidding for a majority stake in
Piraeus port, a senior privatisations official said on
Tuesday.
The asset sales had been in doubt after Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras' leftist-led government took power in January but
may be the latest concessions offered by his government to try
to secure more bailout cash from international creditors.
The Greek finance, shipping and economy ministries involved
in the sales declined to comment.
"The issue of regional airports will be concluded
immediately," the official at Greece's privatisations agency
HRADF told Reuters on condition of anonymity, noting that an
announcement could be expected by May 15.
Tsipras' government is trying to renegotiate a
240-billion-euro bailout and has said it would review the sales,
though various Greek officials have offered contradictory
statements on the fate of both the airports and the Piraeus
deals.
Fraport and Greek energy firm Copelouzos had agreed with the
privatisation agency in 2014 that it would run the airports in
tourist destinations including Corfu, striking one of Greece's
biggest privatisation deals since the start of the debt crisis.
Under the terms of the deal, the German-Greek group was
expected to spend about 330 million euros in the first four
years to upgrade the airports, that will be leased for 40 years.
On Tuesday, the privatisations official said Athens would
invite shortlisted investors to submit by July binding offers
for a 51-percent stake in Greece's biggest port with the option
to raise their stake to 67 percent over five years.
"We will reopen the process in the coming days," the
official said.
China's Cosco Group, which already manages two of Piraeus
port's cargo piers, is among five preferred bidders.
Greek port workers are due to stage a 24-hour strike on
Thursday to protest against the privatisations of Piraeus and
Thessaloniki ports, saying the government has rolled back on its
pre-election pledges.
