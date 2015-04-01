Greek economy minister sees deal with EU/IMF on reforms next week

ATHENS, April 1 Greece will reach agreement with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund on a package of reforms next week, which will help to unlock remaining bailout aid, the country's economy minister said on Wednesday.

"The agreement will close on (Greek Orthodox) Easter week," Economy Minister George Stathakis told Skai TV.

Last week Athens presented a list of reforms to its official creditors in a bid to show that it is committed to living up to pledges of financial discipline and is worthy of aid.

Stathakis also said the government has no plans to sell a majority 67 percent stake in the country's largest port Piraeus but will seek a joint venture with investors where the Greek state will retain a substantial stake.

"The idea that prevailed is that we will not proceed with a privatisation of the 67 percent stake, which would mean a full privatisation of Piraeus port. We are not discussing this," Stathakis said.

"We are trying to find some kind of joint venture." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)