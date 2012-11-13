Germany eyes 'bundled' loan payment to Greece-paper

BERLIN Nov 13 Germany wants to bundle three
tranches of aid to Greece into one payment of more than 44
billion euros, German newspaper Bild said on Tuesday, citing
German government sources.
A German finance ministry spokeswoman, asked to comment on
the Bild report, said no final decision had yet been made on
next loan payments to Greece.
Bild said the payment would comprise the 31.3 billion euros
dating from the second quarter that Greece hopes to receive soon
to avert bankruptcy along with further tranches of 5 billion
euros and 8.3 billion euros for the third and fourth quarters.
Earlier on Tuesday, Greece's international lenders clashed
over how to help the stricken country bring its debts down to a
sustainable level.