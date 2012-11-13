Germany eyes 'bundled' loan payment to Greece-paper

BERLIN Nov 13 Germany wants to bundle three tranches of aid to Greece into one payment of more than 44 billion euros, German newspaper Bild said on Tuesday, citing German government sources.

A German finance ministry spokeswoman, asked to comment on the Bild report, said no final decision had yet been made on next loan payments to Greece.

Bild said the payment would comprise the 31.3 billion euros dating from the second quarter that Greece hopes to receive soon to avert bankruptcy along with further tranches of 5 billion euros and 8.3 billion euros for the third and fourth quarters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Greece's international lenders clashed over how to help the stricken country bring its debts down to a sustainable level.