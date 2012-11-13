UPDATE 1-Germany eyes 'bundled' loan payment to Greece-source

BERLIN Nov 13 European countries deliberating
on the payment of delayed loans to Greece could decide to bundle
several tranches together in a single transfer of roughly 44
billion euros, a German government source said.
Under the terms of its second bailout programme, Greece was
due to receive 31.2 billion euros by the end of June, plus an
additional 5 billion by the end of September and 7.2 billion
euros by the end of December.
The sources said these three payments could be combined to
avoid stoking uncertainty with further deliberations on tranches
in the coming weeks and months.
A German finance ministry spokeswoman said no final decision
had yet been made on further loan payments to Greece under its
second international bailout programme.
Earlier, the euro rose to a session high and German Bund
futures fell on a report in the Bild newspaper that the tranches
could be bundled.
Loans have been held up since Athens went off track with
promised reforms and budget cuts, partly as a result of holding
two elections in the space of three months earlier this year.
Earlier on Tuesday, Greece's international lenders clashed
over how to help the stricken country bring its debts down to a
sustainable level.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, anxious to avoid losses for
her taxpayers ahead of Germany's federal elections next
September, is resisting IMF calls for euro zone governments to
write off some of the Greek debt they hold.
However, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said
bailout money should flow to Athens by the end of November.