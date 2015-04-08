Russia may give Greece pre-payment of profits from future gas pipeline project - Greek official

MOSCOW, April 8 Russia is considering soon giving Greece funds based on future profits Athens would earn from shipping Russian gas to Europe as part of an extension of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project, a Greek government official said.

Plans for the pipeline taking Russian gas from Turkey to Europe via Greece would be linked to lower Russian gas prices, the official added.

Greece would pay back the Russian prepayment after the pipeline started operating, the official said.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)