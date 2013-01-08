Greece is delivering on reforms - PM Samaras

BERLIN Jan 8 Greece is delivering on tough economic reforms and its European partners are providing support, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Tuesday during a visit to Germany.

"The glass is half-full. We are delivering and Europe is helping," he told reporters ahead of talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin where they were also both due to attend an economic conference.

Germany, Europe's paymaster, has praised the efforts of Samaras' government to push through tough austerity measures aimed at cutting Greece's heavy debt load.