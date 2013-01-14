German FinMin tells Greek leftist: reform or lose euro

BERLIN Jan 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on
Monday his country could only stay in the euro if the tough
austerity programme set as a condition for financial aid was
successfully carried out.
Schaeuble told Tsipras that "Greece could only stay in the
euro if the adjustment programme was successfully implemented",
said a German finance ministry source. "All involved must do
justice to their joint responsibility."
Tsipras met Schaeuble for brief talks in Berlin and told him
Germany-backed reforms being pursued by the Greek government
had been a total failure, pushing up unemployment and poverty in
his country.