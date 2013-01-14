版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 14日 星期一 21:36 BJT

German FinMin tells Greek leftist: reform or lose euro

BERLIN Jan 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday his country could only stay in the euro if the tough austerity programme set as a condition for financial aid was successfully carried out.

Schaeuble told Tsipras that "Greece could only stay in the euro if the adjustment programme was successfully implemented", said a German finance ministry source. "All involved must do justice to their joint responsibility."

Tsipras met Schaeuble for brief talks in Berlin and told him Germany-backed reforms being pursued by the Greek government had been a total failure, pushing up unemployment and poverty in his country.
