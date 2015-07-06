Spain's Rajoy says Greek talks must conclude quickly

MADRID, July 6 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy on Monday said it was important that talks between Greece
and its international creditors took place and were concluded
quickly.
"We must accelerate things, clearly set how negotiations
must take place because we can't go on this way. We have
negotiated, we will keep negotiating but we must now conclude
the negotiations quickly," Rajoy said in a televised interview.
Rajoy also said the Greek crisis was negative for Spain
although its impact was set to remain more limited than in the
past as reforms passed by his government protected the country
from spillovers.
