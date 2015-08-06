版本:
Greek banks rebound 17.8 percent after 3-day rout as buyers emerge

ATHENS Aug 6 Greek bank shares bounced back from a three-day crash on Thursday with the broader equities market ending 3.65 percent higher.

The Athens bourse's banking index gained 17.8 percent after plunging 63 percent over the previous three sessions as buyers emerged at beaten down price levels.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

