Greek stock market says to reopen on Monday

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
ATHENS, July 31 Greece's stock market will reopen on Monday after a five-week shutdown, with restrictions on securities trading by local investors, a spokeswoman for the bourse said on Friday soon after a ministerial decree was issued.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies.
Earlier on Friday, the exchange said the decree from the Finance Ministry was the only obstacle to resuming trade on Monday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by David Holmes)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.