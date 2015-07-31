CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Greek stock market says all shares to trade on Monday

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
(Stock exchange corrects in para 3 to say that volatility limits would stay at 30 pct (not be cut to 20 pct))
ATHENS, July 31 Foreign investors will not face restrictions on operations when trade resumes at Greece's stock exchange on Monday following a five-week shutdown caused by capital controls, a stock exchange spokeswoman said.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies.
The spokeswoman said volatility limits would remain unchanged at 30 percent and that all shares would be traded, including banking stocks. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.