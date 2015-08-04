Greece stock market hit with more losses as banking shares plunge

ATHENS Aug 4 Greek stocks were down 4.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by another near 30 percent plunge in banking stocks, a day after sustaining record losses when the bourse opened following a five-week shut down.

The main Athens index lost 16.2 percent on Monday, the worst fall on record, as investors reacted to continuing questions about a new bailout from the European Union and to Greece's worsening economy.

All four major Greek banking stocks were down more than 29 percent in early Tuesday trade, effectively their daily limit for losses.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)